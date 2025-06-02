AD
Buck Country Music News

Watch Cam practice 'Alchemy' in her new music video

June 2, 2025

RCA Records

Cam‘s engaging in the art of “Alchemy” as she unleashes the first taste of her next body of work.  

“I wanted to write something where we just focused on melody, but it turned into a song about reflecting on what we’re made of, where we’re coming from and where we’re going,” she says of her new single.

It’s the first new solo music in four years from the woman behind the triple Platinum “Burning House.”

Most recently, Cam picked up a Grammy as one of the songwriters on Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter

You can check out the new video for “Alchemy” now. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

