Watch Céline Dion struggle to get Siri to play her song

Is Siri biased against Canadians?

On Nov. 12, Céline Dion posted a video of herself attempting to get Siri to play her song “Hymne à L’Amour,” or “Hymn to Love.” She performed that track, originally recorded by iconic French singer Edith Piaf, at the Summer Olympics and recently released a live version of it to streaming services.

Unfortunately, every time Céline asks the Apple assistant to play the song, Siri says she can’t find it and suggests “My Heart Will Go On” instead. After trying and failing a couple of times, a fed up Céline decides to change her voice.

She announces that she’s going to switch from her regular French Canadian accent to a Parisian French accent — yes, the two are markedly different. Using her fake accent, she asks for the song again. This time, it works, which makes Céline crack up.

“Third time’s the charm,” she captioned the video.