AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch Chad Smith play drum parts to collaborations with Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne & more

todayJanuary 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In addition to his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith has played drums with a lot of other artists. In a new video for the YouTube channel Drumeo, Smith takes a walk down memory lane and plays along to some of his past collaborations.

Among the songs Smith spotlights are Eddie Vedder‘s “Invincible” and Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Patient Number 9.” He notes how he was inspired by U2 for “Invincible,” which appears on the Pearl Jam frontman’s 2022 solo album, Earthling, and that he was playing “Patient Number 9” for the first time since he recorded it for Ozzy’s 2022 solo effort of the same name.

Smith also played along to tracks including Iggy Pop‘s “Frenzy,” Dua Lipa‘s “Break My Heart” and Wu-Tang Clan‘s “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.”

Drumeo previously released a video of Smith drumming to Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ “The Kill” while listening to it for the first time. That has over 10 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, you can catch Smith play his main gig on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2024 tour, which includes headlining U.S. dates and performances at festivals including Bonnaroo.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%