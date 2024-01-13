Watch Chad Smith play drum parts to collaborations with Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne & more

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

In addition to his work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith has played drums with a lot of other artists. In a new video for the YouTube channel Drumeo, Smith takes a walk down memory lane and plays along to some of his past collaborations.

Among the songs Smith spotlights are Eddie Vedder‘s “Invincible” and Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Patient Number 9.” He notes how he was inspired by U2 for “Invincible,” which appears on the Pearl Jam frontman’s 2022 solo album, Earthling, and that he was playing “Patient Number 9” for the first time since he recorded it for Ozzy’s 2022 solo effort of the same name.

Smith also played along to tracks including Iggy Pop‘s “Frenzy,” Dua Lipa‘s “Break My Heart” and Wu-Tang Clan‘s “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit.”

Drumeo previously released a video of Smith drumming to Thirty Seconds to Mars‘ “The Kill” while listening to it for the first time. That has over 10 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, you can catch Smith play his main gig on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2024 tour, which includes headlining U.S. dates and performances at festivals including Bonnaroo.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿