Watch Dolly Parton’s speech as she accepts honorary Oscar

Dolly Parton accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via video at the 16th Governors Awards in the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, November 16, 2025. (Wally Skalij/The Academy)

Dolly Parton has been nominated for Oscars twice, but had never actually received one — until Sunday night.

Dolly received an honorary Oscar, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, Sunday at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ annual Governors Awards. While she wasn’t able to attend in person, she sent a video accepting the prestigious trophy, which you can watch online.

Dolly thanked her 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin for presenting her with the honor. She then noted that she learned the concept of sharing by growing up as one of 12 children.

“My mom and daddy showed me by example that the more you give, the more blessings come your way,” she said. “And I have tried my whole life to live by their example. And I’ve been blessed more than [I] ever dreamed possible.”

Dolly said that it was “a blessing of a lifetime” to receive the Humanitarian Award, adding, “I don’t take this kind of thing lightly. It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up. And isn’t that what we’re supposed to be here for? So, from my heart to yours, I truly thank you.”

In other Dolly Parton news, she’s getting her own rest stop in Tennessee: The Tennessean Travel Stop in Cornersville will be rebranded Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop. This location will be the first of a planned string of future locations.

Dolly said in a statement that all her years on the road have “given me an understanding of what traveler’s desire on the road … you want a place that feels like home and recharges you for the rest of your journey.”