AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Ed Sheeran voice Pokémon characters

todayFebruary 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Eric McCandless

When Ed Sheeran was in Japan not long ago, he didn’t just play concerts: he also got to fulfill a childhood fantasy.

Most fans of Ed know that he loves Pokémon. In 2021, he did an in-game performance as part of Pokémon Go, and in 2022, he wrote a song called “Celestial” for the end credits of the video games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. On Instagram Thursday he revealed that while he was in Japan, he got to provide the voices for some of his favorite Pokémon characters.

In the video, he’s seen recording the voices — well, not voices, more like sounds and occasional words — for Pokémon characters like Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charizard and Snorlax.

Explaining in 2022 why he’s such a fan of the Japanese media franchise, Ed wrote on Facebook, “I really really love it. It gave me a proper escape as a kid into a fantasy world that seemed to go on and on, and in adult life it’s nostalgia that makes me feel like a kid again.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%