AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch Elton John’s debut performance of his 1974 ‘Caribou’ hit

todayApril 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Elton John performing at Watford, 1974; Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Elton John‘s 1974 album, Caribou, turns 50 this year, and a special sky-blue vinyl edition of the album, including a second disc of bonus tracks, will be available on Record Store Day April 20. But fans can watch never-before-seen footage of Elton’s first live performance of one of the album’s big hits, “The Bitch Is Back,” right now.

In 1974, Elton became director of his favorite football team, Watford FC. In order to give the team a financial boost, he staged a benefit concert at the team’s home field, Vicarage Road, marking the first time a concert ever took place there. Tickets cost one pound — the equivalent of about 15 bucks today — and Elton took the stage wearing a yellow and black outfit inspired by the team’s nickname, the Hornets.

During that show, which drew 40,000 fans, Elton sang “The Bitch Is Back” — a full two months before its parent album, Caribou, was released in June; the single didn’t come out for another three months. When it did, it hit the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s first single, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me,” had reached #2.

Fun fact: “The Bitch Is Back” got its title from something Bernie Taupin‘s then-wife, Maxine, would say whenever Elton was in a bad mood or throwing a tantrum.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%