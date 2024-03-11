Watch Flava Flav give Billie Eilish a bejeweled Barbie clock pendant at Oscars after-party

Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

On Oscar night, Billie Eilish got something even more unique than a golden statuette.

At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Flava Flav from Public Enemy presented Billie with a bejeweled clock pendant, just like the one he wore for the night. They were both studded with pink stones and had their respective names written on the clock face in the Barbie font.

JustJared posted an exclusive video on TikTok of the moment where Flav reaches into a bag, pulls out the gift and hands it to Billie, who screams in delight as Jon Batiste and Cynthia Erivo look on. They also share a sweet hug.

Flav is a huge Barbie fan: He posted a photo of him with two of the movie’s stars, Simu Liu and America Ferrera, on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “As a girl dad,,, it was an honor to meet @AmericaFerrera and let her know how important her Barbie speech is to all women. Even my son seen the movie twice.”

He added, “And I was just hoping not to fight @SimuLiu over the Swifties ,,, they was both real cool.”

Liu is a huge Taylor Swift fan who saw her Eras Tour five times, but Flava also attended multiple shows, trading friendship bracelets with fans and earning himself the nickname “King Swiftie.”