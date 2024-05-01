AD
Buck Country Music News

Watch Gabby Barrett’s tear-jerking “Dance Like No One’s Watching” music video

todayMay 1, 2024

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett has dropped a moving, slice-of-life music video for “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”

The Josh Gicker-directed visualizer centers around heartfelt moments shared between a daughter and her father, which include a daddy-daughter dance in school, bidding farewell for college and walking down the aisle for marriage. 

“It’s such a sweet montage of a woman’s life – from her first dance as a child with her dad to their dance on her wedding day,” Gabby tells CMT. “I fell in love with this song the first time I heard it, and this video equally shares that feeling.”

“I haven’t been to a school dance since I was much younger, so it was so neat to step back into that atmosphere,” adds the mother of three. “It honestly really got me excited for my little girls’ future dances – I can’t wait to see them all dressed up with their daddy!”

Gabby and her husband, Cade Foehner, are parents to Baylah May, 3; Augustine Boone, 1; and 3-month-old Ivy Josephine.

You can find the Luke Combs co-written “Dance Like No One’s Watching” on Gabby’s latest album, Chapter & Verse, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

