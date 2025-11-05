Watch Gwen Stefani ‘Shake the Snow Globe’ in new holiday video

Gwen Stefani’s Amazon Music Original ‘Shake the Snow Globe’ (Courtesy Amazon Music)

Gwen Stefani is releasing an updated Amazon Exclusive deluxe edition of her holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Two new songs will be included, one of which is featured in a new Prime Video holiday movie that debuts on Dec. 3.

“Shake the Snow Globe” is an upbeat original song that’s part of the soundtrack to Oh. What. Fun., a movie that’s an updated take on Home Alone. Michelle Pfeiffer plays Claire Clauster, a woman who’s famous for prepping and planning the perfect holiday for her family every year. But when she’s left behind during a family outing, she gets to experience “the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script,” according to the official description.

Gwen says in a statement, “This is the first time I’ve ever been asked to write a song for a specific moment in a film. It made me nervous, excited, and inspired to take on the challenge of creating a Christmas song that feels up tempo, nostalgic and reflects the sentiment of the movie.”

The video for the song can now be seen on Amazon Music, but Gwen’s posted a decent chunk of the candy-colored clip on Instagram, as well. “the Holidays are so magical and i wanted this video to capture the sparkle + joy of the szn,” she writes. “my new song Shake the Snow Globe & music video is out now!! watch + listen on @amazonmusic.”

The album, featuring another new song called “Hot Cocoa,” is due out Nov. 14. You can also buy an actual snow globe with the deluxe-edition album art inside. It’ll set you back $60.