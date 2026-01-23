Watch Harry Styles tumble and dance through a hotel in ‘Aperture’ video

Harry Styles ‘Aperture’ press photo. (Stella Blackmon)

Harry Styles’ new single, “Aperture,” now has a visual to go with it.

The music video for the song, released Friday, begins with Harry in a hotel room calling down to the front desk. When he heads to the lobby, he’s confronted by a man who charges at him and tackles him down a spiral staircase. The two eventually go from tussling to dancing, performing some impressive lifts and flips throughout the building.

Harry explained to BBC Radio 1 Friday that “Aperture” was the last song he wrote for his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

“We had most of the album done and a lot of it was exploring the themes that the song is exploring,” he said. “Getting this song at the end of the process when we were feeling the freest and having a lot of fun and it kind of felt like the mission statement of what the album was about.”

He said taking a couple of years off from work led to “a lot of big realizations about generally opening up more to the world and allowing some more positive things to come into my life.”

“It was the culmination of all that was happening around me making this record,” he said. “[‘Aperture’] was like a perfect little bow, and once this song happened it was like, ‘Oh, the record’s finished.’”

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. comes out March 6. Here is the track list:

“Aperture”

“American Girls”

“Ready, Steady, Go!”

“Are You Listening Yet?”

“Taste Back”

“The Waiting Game”

“Season 2 Weight Loss”

“Coming Up Roses”

“Pop”

“Dance on More”

“Paint by Numbers”

“Carla’s Song”