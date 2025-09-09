AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Hugh Jackman sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ in new trailer for Neil Diamond-themed film

todaySeptember 9, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman in director Craig Brewer’s ‘Song Sung Blue’ (Sarah Shatz/Focus Features @2025 All Rights Reserved

A movie featuring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson singing Neil Diamond hits as they fall in love? How Sweet — Caroline, that is.

The first trailer has arrived for Song Sung Blue, the story of a two down-on-their luck musicians from Milwaukee who form a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder and find love in the process. It’s based on a true story, which was previously told in a 2008 documentary of the same name, which itself is named after Diamond’s 1972 hit.

Jackman is seen in the trailer dressed in full Neil Diamond 1970s-era regalia, belting out “Sweet Caroline” and singing “Cherry, Cherry” with Hudson, whose character comes up with the idea for their tribute band. At one point, Jackman really leans into the Neil Diamond of it all, telling Hudson, “You’re my August Night, my ‘September Morn,’ my ‘Cracklin’ Rosie.'”

Song Sung Blue, which also stars Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi, hits theaters Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%