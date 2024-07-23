Watch James Hetfield in the first trailer for ﻿’The Thicket’

ABC/Randy Holmes

James Hetfield pops up in the trailer for the upcoming movie The Thicket.

As previously reported, the Metallica frontman has a role in the Western thriller, which also stars Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis.

“When a bounty hunter and a band of unlikely heroes pursue a brutal killer, they find themselves in a deadly no-man’s-land known as The Thicket,” the film’s description reads.

The trailer features shots of Hetfield firing a gun and walking through a snowy landscape. Previously released photos from the film show him wearing a sheriff’s badge.

You can watch the trailer streaming now on YouTube. The Thicket will premiere in theaters Sept. 6.

Hetfield made his dramatic acting debut in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which you may remember as the movie starring Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The “Enter Sandman” rocker played the police officer who first arrested Bundy.

In addition to the big screen, you can see Hetfield live on Metallica’s M72 tour, which returns to the U.S. in August.