Buck Country Music News

Watch Jelly Roll sing “Save Me” with Priscilla Block

todayJune 24, 2024

Now here’s a version of “Save Me” you don’t hear every day.

Jelly Roll recently invited the “My Bar” singer Priscilla Block to join him onstage in North Platte, Nebraska, for “Save Me.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, since Lainey Wilson could not be here tonight, I would like to invite to the stage my friend Mrs. Priscilla Block tonight,” Jelly said as the NEBRASKAland Days festival crowd erupted in cheers. “Y’all show my girl some love right here. Priscilla, it’s all you, baby, it’s all you.”

Priscilla stepped onstage to sing Lainey’s verse, before harmonizing with Jelly on the chorus.

“I’m a lost cause/ Baby, don’t waste your time on me/ I’m so damaged beyond repair/ Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams,” they sing.

“@jellyroll615 you are pure love. Pure love. Thank you for letting me sing ‘Save Me’ last night. Yall know I’ve been a day one Jelly fan, and it was an honor sharing the stage with you,” Priscilla captioned her Instagram video of their “Save Me” duet, complete with #jellyrollforpresident.

“Save Me” is off Jelly’s country debut album, Whitsitt Chapel, which spawned the hits “Need a Favor” and “Halfway to Hell.” Coming up, you can catch Jelly performing “Save Me” with Lainey and “Halfway to Hell” with Keith Urban on this year’s CMA Fest, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Priscilla’s latest project is her five-track PB2 EP, which arrived Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

