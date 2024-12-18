Watch Kelly Clarkson’s official ‘homemade video’ for ‘You for Christmas’

Atlantic Records

Kelly Clarkson hasn’t filmed an actual big-budget clip for her latest holiday hit, “You for Christmas,” but she’s enlisted her family to create what she’s calling an “official homemade video” for the song.

Kelly posted the video on Instagram and wrote, “Shout out to my sister for helping with filming! Merry Christmas from High Road Ranch.” The video shows the snowy landscape around Kelly’s Montana ranch and her recording her vocals at a microphone surrounded by Christmas decorations.

We also see a makeup-free Kelly wearing a big fur hat, frolicking with her dogs, throwing snowballs and making snow angels. The clip closes with someone’s feet — probably Kelly’s — up in front of a roaring fire.

“You for Christmas” is a track on her holiday album When Christmas Comes Around… Again (Deluxe Version).