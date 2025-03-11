Watch Lady Gaga surprise fans at an ‘Abracadabra’ dance class

Frank Lebon

Lady Gaga fans freaked out when Mother Monster showed up to surprise them at a dance class themed around her video for “Abracadabra.”

The video, which you can see on Gaga’s Instagram, features hardcore Little Monsters who were invited by Mastercard to attend the class. As one of Gaga’s dancers takes them through the moves in the video, Gaga is hidden away, watching them on monitors.

“I didn’t expect to feel so emotional and it inspires me,” Gaga says of watching her fans do the dance moves.

When the fans all get together for a group photo, Gaga pops out from behind the dance studio mirror — and of course they all start crying and hugging her. When one fans says that he’s brave thanks to the “energy” of her music, she tells him, “I promise you that that energy was yours.”

“The purpose … why I kept making music really was all of you,” she tells them. “It means so much to me, the way that you have been celebrating this song.” She then invites them all to a “Club Mayhem” event, which fans can attend via a sweepstakes.