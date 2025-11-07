AD
Watch latest episode of ﻿’Queen The Greatest Special’ ﻿video series

todayNovember 7, 2025

Queen poses for an Electra Records publicity still to promote their album ‘A Night at the Opera’ in 1975. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Queen has released the second episode in their ongoing five-part video series, Queen The Greatest Special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of their 1975 album A Night at the Opera and its single “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 

In the latest installment, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor describe how the first three Queen albums, 1973’s self-titled debut, and 1974’s Queen II and Sheer Heart Attack, set the stage for the experimentation on A Night at the Opera and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“We go complex again [on A Night at the Opera],” May says. “You know, let’s pursue our dreams a bit further. We’ve done Sheer Heart Attack, it’s done quite well. But really, our heart is in chiseling out these unusual places.”

Queen The Greatest Special is now streaming on YouTube.

A 50th anniversary vinyl reissue of ﻿A Night at the Opera﻿ was released in October.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

