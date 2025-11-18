AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Lewis Capaldi unwrap a 41,000-piece Lego statue of himself

todayNovember 18, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Lewis Capaldi performs on ‘Good Morning America’ (ABC/Paula Lobo)

Like his friend Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi is a big Lego lover, so he was in his element on Tuesday when he visited a Lego “Chalet of Play” pop-up event in London — and was presented with a massive Lego statue of himself.

The statue, which took 207 hours to create, was made of 41,000 Lego bricks. Lewis posted a video of himself unwrapping the statue on his Instagram Story. In a separate video, Lewis reminisced about building Legos with his brother and also showed off a mini-figure of himself. 

Lewis, who’s struggled with his mental health, said in a statement, “Having LEGO around helps take my mind off stuff, I’m so focused on putting it all together that I’m able to put other stuff that’s going on to the back of my mind. There’s also a nice nostalgia tied into it, it’s a lovely feeling.”

During his visit Lewis also received a replica of his new EP, Survive, completely made of Legos. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%