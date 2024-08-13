Watch Miley Cyrus sing along to ‘Hannah Montana’ classic at Disney Legends ceremony

Miley Cyrus, 31, became the youngest ever “Disney Legend” at the D23 Disney Fan Event on Aug. 11. Now the star has posted her entire acceptance speech, as well as a cute musical moment.
Miley didn’t actually sing during the ceremony. Instead, country music superstar Lainey Wilson, who used to earn money performing as a Hannah Montana impersonator, did the honors, singing “The Best of Both Worlds.” But Miley has posted a video of herself singing along to the song while in the audience.
Delighted fans immediately began clamoring for a Miley “eras tour,” during which, apparently, she’d perform as Hannah and as herself.
During her speech, Miley joked about how people believe “Disney kids” like her were “created in a lab,” adding, “If I was, there must’ve been a bug in the system which caused me to malfunction somewhere between the years of 2013 and [20]16. Sorry, Mickey!”
Those years were, of course, Miley’s most “controversial”: nude hammer-licking, tongue, twerking and all. But, she went on to say, “I was so proud to be Hannah Montana … she made Miley in so many ways.”
Miley wrote in the caption of her post, “Thank you. Such an honor to be inducted as a Disney Legend. This award is dedicated to Hannah Montana and all of her fans. You’ve shown me legendary love & loyalty. Forever grateful.“
