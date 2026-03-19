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Mike FM Music News

Watch Miley Cyrus try to identify her own song lyrics

todayMarch 19, 2026

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Miley Cyrus performs on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Even though she’s sung them hundreds of times, Miley Cyrus does not, in fact, have an encyclopedic knowledge of her own song lyrics. She proves that in a new video for Variety, in which she attempts to identify lyrics from her own songs, as well as the ones she recorded as Hannah Montana.

There are some songs Miley knows right off the bat, like “This Is the Life,” which she says is her favorite Hannah Montana song. “It was the first song I ever cut as Hannah Montana, so now, 20 years later, that it’s still living its best life, that makes me happy.”

Miley also quickly identifies “The Best of Both Worlds,” but misses “He Could Be the One.” “Dude, you said these were easy. … What the hell?” Miley complains. “I don’t frickin’ remember this song.” She also failed to identify a line from Hannah Montana: The Movie.

She identifies “Rock Star,” but says it’s only because it’s the favorite song of Hannah Montana superfan Alex Cooper, who hosted the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

“See You Again” is an easy one for Miley to identify: It was her first single released under her own name. She strikes out with “Ordinary Girl,” but recovers with “Party in the U.S.A.” and “Hoedown Throwdown.” 

Miley also identifies “Always Find Your Way Back Home”; her controversial-at-the-time Bangerz track “We Can’t Stop”; and “Nobody’s Perfect,” a Hannah song she loves. And of course, the whole thing ends with “The Climb.”

Of the years she spent as Hannah, Miley adds, “I couldn’t imagine any other destiny for me. It felt like a perfect fit of fate, exactly what I was made to do and built for.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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