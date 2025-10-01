Watch Morgan Wallen heal as he walks away from the wreckage in ‘I Got Better’ video

Morgan Wallen’s ‘I’m the Problem’ (Big Loud)

Morgan Wallen crawls from the wreckage, bloody and bruised, after flipping his truck in the dramatic new video for “I Got Better.”

As the truck burns and it begins to rain, the superstar walks down a country road, occasionally catching a glimpse of the woman he sings about in his top-five single.

Having previously called “I Got Better” his “most personal” track on his fourth studio album, the clip serves as a poignant illustration of the song’s message, as you see Morgan’s wounds heal the farther he walks away from the accident.

In the end, he returns to his truck — which is also mysteriously restored to pristine condition — and lights a cigarette. You can check out the “I Got Better” video on YouTube.

I’m the Problem has already spent 12 nonconsecutive weeks atop the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart and launched four #1 country singles.