Rev Rock Report

Watch official footage from Metallica’s debut Saudi Arabia show

todayDecember 28, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

Metallica has shared official live video from their performance at the 2023 Soundstorm Festival, which marked the metal legends’ first-ever show in Saudi Arabia.

The clip captures a performance of the Black Album single “The Unforgiven.” You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The Saudi Arabia concert, which took place December 14, capped an eventful year for Metallica, which included the release of a new album, 72 Seasons, and the launch of the world M72 tour. In the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast, frontman James Hetfield shares his goals for 2024.

“I’m really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people’s lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible,” Hetfield says.

The M72 tour picks up again in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

