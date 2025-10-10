Watch Parker McCollum and Kassi Ashton sing their duet live for the first time

Parker McCollum performs at 2025 CMA Fest (Disney/Larry McCormack)

If you happened to be at Parker McCollum‘s concert in Tallahassee, Florida, on Sept. 26, you got to witness him singing a duet live for the first time with the woman he recorded it with. But if you weren’t there, now you can watch it on Instagram.

Parker has posted footage of the show where he and his pal Kassi Ashton sang their collaboration, “Sounds Like Something I’d Say.” Kassi wrote the track years ago; the two pals recorded it for the 2025 deluxe version of her 2024 debut album, Made from the Dirt.

In the video you can hear Parker singing, “Every woman deserves a moment of weakness/ Last night, with me, was yours, I guess/ I must have whispered what you wanted to hear/ And when I asked you, you probably said yes.”

Kassi sang the chorus: “‘Causе it sounds like somethin’ I’d say/ In the midst of lonеly and the Marlboro haze/ It sounds better in the dark than in the light of day/ But it sounds like somethin’ I’d say/ to you when I know it’s wrong/ When it comes to me, you’re not that strong.”

Parker’s wife, Hallie Ray McCollum, wrote in the comments, “I’m weak.”

Kassi wrote, “THERE IT IS,” to which a fan replied, “I mean, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for!” Other fans clamored for the duet to be released as a single, calling it a “banger.”

“Wow, wow, wow!” wrote one fan. “Please pair up for more sultry songs!”

Parker plays Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday.