AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch Pete Townshend perform ‘Let My Love Open the Door’ during ‘Late Show’ commercial break

todayNovember 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ and musical guest Pete Townshend during Wednesday’s November 12, 2025 show. (Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.)

The Who‘s Pete Townshend appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Nov. 12, where he also sat in with the house band. Now the show is revealing what fans at home didn’t get to see.

The Late Show just released the latest clip in its “Commercial Breakdown” YouTube series, this time featuring Townshend performing his 1980 solo single “Let My Love Open the Door.” The clip has Townshend on acoustic guitar, backed by Louis Cato & The Late Show Band.

Townshend was on The Late Show to promote Quadrophenia: A Rock Ballet, which ran at New York’s City Center. 

During the appearance he talked about being open to using AI to complete unfinished music he has in his vault and also discussed The Who’s final North American tour, which wrapped in October.

v

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%