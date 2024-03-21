AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Pink and kids hang with owls, kangaroos and dingos Down Under

todayMarch 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t the only celebrities who get to feed kangaroos while in Australia.

Pink, who’s currently on her record-breaking Summer Carnival tour Down Under, posted photos and videos of her and her kids, Willow and Jameson, at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane. The three of them got to experience what it’s like to have an owl fly toward you and land on your arm, while Jameson fed a kangaroo and petted dingos.

“Its an absolute JOY to travel with my kids and be able to show them different lands and customs and culture and peoples and animals,” Pink wrote. ” Today was our second time visiting @lonepinekoala and it was amazing to understand and learn so much about koalas, Roos, dingos and raptors.”

She also added some fun facts she learned while there: “Barn owls fly silently and falcons are the fastest animal on Earth. Clocking in at 241 mph in flight. That’s fast.”

“Also, barn owls enjoy being sung to, while kangaroos really just prefer grass and quiet time,” she continued.

She then joked, “And these tiny, brown, round balls in the field aren’t chocolate like [my husband] said they were.”

Pink’s next show is in Queensland, Australia, on March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%