AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Pink check off a “bucket list” item at Wimbledon

todayJuly 15, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Carlos Alcaraz and Pink; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC

Pink attended Wimbledon this past weekend, and now she’s posted a Reel highlighting all the celebs she met while she was there.

Pink, a tennis fan who’s played in charity matches, seems thrilled to meet tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Men’s Singles champion Carlos Alcaraz, and is also shown chatting with legend Martina Navratilova and Italian women’s finalist Jasmine Paolini. But she was the most stoked to meet another tennis icon: Billie Jean King.

In the Reel, the two are introduced, and when King gushes, “My bucket list!” Pink replies, “MY bucket list!” The two embrace, and King says, “This is so great! Finally we meet!”

In addition to being a former world #1-ranked tennis player, King is the founder of the Women’s Tennis Association, and has also been an activist for social justice and equality.

Pink is also seen posing with actors Pierce Brosnan and Joe Alwyn, smooching her husband, Carey Hart, and embracing Barbora Krejcikova, the Women’s Singles champion. The two “Raise a Glass” together, and Pink jokes, “This is my tennis coach. I’ll be oldest, slowest pro in history.”

Pink’s next show is Wednesday in Leipzig, Germany.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%