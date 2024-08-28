AD
Watch Pink give her daughter a pep talk before DNC performance

todayAugust 28, 2024

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Pink‘s daughter, Willow, has joined her onstage multiple times to perform for stadiums full of fans all over the world. But apparently the 13-year-old was somewhat intimidated by her recent turn onstage at the Democratic National Convention. Luckily, her mom was there to provide a pep talk.

As part of a post that she captioned, “It’s been a busy few weeks,” Pink shared video of herself and Willow backstage, about to perform “What About Us” at the Chicago event. “Just do your thing,” Pink tells Willow. “Whatever you don’t sing, I will. It’s going to be brilliant, OK? I’ll be ready.” You then see them walk onstage.

The rest of the post features photos of Pink onstage — and in the air, performing aerial stunts — during the latest leg of her Summer Carnival tour. At the end, she posted video of herself onstage performing “What’s Up?,” the 1993 song by 4 Non Blondes that she’s been singing at each tour stop.

While the song is popular, it’s not just a random cover. The lead singer of 4 Non Blondes, Linda Perry, also wrote Pink’s breakthrough single “Get the Party Started” and co-wrote most of the other songs on Pink’s 2001 album, M!ssundaztood.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

