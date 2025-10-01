Watch Sabrina Carpenter dance her way through a musical number — about conditioner

Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter is a brand ambassador for Redken, and in a new commercial for the beauty brand, she gets to live out her Broadway dreams by dancing her way through a musical number about hair care products.

The clip shows Sabrina in her hotel room trying to reach a tube of her Redken A.B.C. Leave-In Treatment for Hair Repair on top of a mountain of luggage. As she attempts to retrieve it, the luggage falls over and buries her. She’s rescued by a team of singing, dancing bellhops who repeatedly shout, “Leave it in!”

As the bellhops sing that the product will give you “heat protection for the win,” Sabrina quips, “I do love protection!” Cut to Sabina in a feather-trimmed white gown, dancing onstage with the bellhops, who are now wearing top hats and tails. She sits in a chair and holds up a bottle of the conditioner when, out of nowhere, a piece of luggage hits her in the head.

We then see Sabrina lying on the floor of her hotel room. It was all a hallucination caused by the luggage falling on her — or was it? There’s a guy dressed like a giant bottle of the conditioner playing a sax.

Sabrina thinks for a minute and then says, “The longer you leave it in, the better it feels.” And cut.

Maybe Taylor Swift saw the ad before she asked Sabrina to sing with her on the title track of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl?

Sabrina became a brand ambassador for Redken in December 2024.