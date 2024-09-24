Watch Sabrina Carpenter sing “What a Girl Wants” with Christina Aguilera

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christina Aguilera

After they teased the collaboration, you can now watch Sabrina Carpenter sing with one of her biggest inspirations — Christina Aguilera — as part of a Spotify Anniversaries episode celebrating 25 years of Christina’s debut album.

“I’m freaking out,” Sabrina tells Christina. “I think the first time I ever heard your voice was when my mom played me a video of you singing at, I think, eight years old? And that was just the most inspiring thing to me ever to see, as a young girl who wanted to sing but didn’t know I could do it at that age at all.”

“Like you, were a child! Like, ‘How is that coming out of that body?'” Sabrina remembers thinking of the video, which the two confirm was Christina singing “A Sunday Kind of Love” on Star Search. “And it was the main reason that I started singing and I wanted to become a singer.”

When Sabrina asks Christina which song from her debut album still resonates with her, Christina chooses “Reflection.” “People love that song so much because it’s about not being seen and that’s been a part of my career, so much,” she explains. “Just trying to find yourself and listen to the inner you.”

The two then sing a stripped-down version of Christina’s hit “What a Girl Wants.”

Christina also performs “Genie in a Bottle” — with MGK joining her to play a guitar solo — as well as “Obvious,” “Come On Over (All I Want Is You)” and “I Turn to You.”