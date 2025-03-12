AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Selena Gomez present ‘Only Murders’ co-stars with their SAG Awards

todayMarch 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 23, Selena Gomez took the stage to accept her trophy when Only Murders in the Building won for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. But her co-star Martin Short, who won separately for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, missed the ceremony, and so did their co-star Steve Martin. That’s why she took the opportunity to personally give them their awards during downtime on set — and captured the moment for Instagram.

In a video posted Wednesday, Selena and Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays Howard on the Hulu series, surprise Marty and Steve while they’re filming a scene for season 5. They sneak into the room as Selena announces, “And the SAG Award goes to Steve Martin and Martin Short!” Marty jokes, “I’d like to thank the academy, and everyone in the crew — whose names I just don’t know.”

Selena said onstage at the SAG Awards, “Thank you to Marty and Steve for helping to raise me.” She wrote on Instagram, “Steve, Marty you deserve this more than I do. You guys have shaped the character I play on our show.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%