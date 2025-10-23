AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Selena Gomez’s video for new song, ‘In the Dark’

todayOctober 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Nobody Wants This’ soundtrack (Netflix)

Selena Gomez turns on the glam in the video for her new song, “In the Dark.”

The song comes from the new soundtrack for season 2 of the Netflix hit Nobody Wants This. Unlike her most recent releases, Selena’s husband, Benny Blanco, didn’t have a hand in writing the track, which is an upbeat tune about never giving up on someone.

“I’ll be there when you lose yourself/ To remind you of who you are/ And I’ll be there like nobody else/ You’re so beautiful in the dark,” she sings. She sports various hairstyles in the clip — including a slicked back bun and a bob with bangs — and a variety of sexy outfits, like a two-piece leather number with a long vinyl coat and a high-cut black leotard.

“This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it,” Selena wrote on Instagram. She also shared on her Instagram Story that they shot the video in “under 8 hours” and that she thought it’d be “fun” to “add a little Revival to it,” referring to her 2015 album.

The Nobody Wants This soundtrack also includes new music from Teddy Swims, Alessia Cara, Chris Stapleton and FINNEAS. Season 2 is streaming now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%