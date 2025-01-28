Watch Shaboozey ‘Nerd’ out in new Super Bowl ad teaser

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Shaboozey‘s the latest musician to join the parade of stars appearing in Super Bowl ads this year.

In a brief teaser for the ad for Nerds Gummy Clusters, Shaboozey is playing a guitar as he takes a bite of the candy. A pink Nerd appears, crawls up to the neck of his guitar and transforms it into a colorful, Nerd-encrusted instrument. The ad ends with the words, “Unleash your senses. New Orleans 02.09.2025.”

“I remember Halloween, getting those little boxes and pouring the candy into my mouth. I love them so much,” he tells Billboard of his love for Nerds. “It’s awesome to just to see the process of how it all came together. I make country music, and to be able to have the guitar and my world, and have just everything that I’m into, combined with Nerds Gummy Clusters was just amazing.”

Having appeared during a Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime show last year, not to mention the “Beyoncé Bowl” halftime show on Christmas Day, the Grammy-nominated chart-topper is now ready for the ultimate in big game exposure.

“I grew up watching so many different athletes, and I’m really excited to be a part of this,” he says. “To be in a Super Bowl commercial with a brand I grew up on, it’s going to be hard to beat that.”

As for what he’s personally a nerd about, Shaboozey says music and video games — “just anything that you can get really involved in and find yourself being super immersed in.”