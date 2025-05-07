AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch Shakira and Wyclef Jean revisit ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for ‘Tonight Show’ anniversary performance

todayMay 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shakira‘s hips haven’t lied for nearly 20 years, and she proved it Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon enlisted Wyclef Jean to join Shakira for what he called a “20th anniversary performance” of their global smash “Hips Don’t Lie.” Technically the song came out in early 2006, on the reissue of Shakira’s 2005 album, Oral Fixation Vol. 2.

Shakira, wearing a slinky red lace dress, started the performance kneeling in what looked like a giant sandbox and busted some sexy moves, incorporating her signature belly dancing skills. Wyclef joined her onstage and the two performed the track, with Shakira — aided by some backup dancers — seductively moving her hips all the way through it.

Since its release, “Hips Don’t Lie” has become one of the bestselling singles of all time. It scored an MTV VMA and a People’s Choice Award, in addition to topping the charts in 55 countries, including the U.S.

According to Billboard, Shakira is set to appear on The Tonight Show again on May 8 for an interview and then again later in May for a performance of her 1996 song “Antología.” She starts the North American leg of her current world tour on May 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%