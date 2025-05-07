Watch Shakira and Wyclef Jean revisit ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for ‘Tonight Show’ anniversary performance

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shakira‘s hips haven’t lied for nearly 20 years, and she proved it Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon enlisted Wyclef Jean to join Shakira for what he called a “20th anniversary performance” of their global smash “Hips Don’t Lie.” Technically the song came out in early 2006, on the reissue of Shakira’s 2005 album, Oral Fixation Vol. 2.

Shakira, wearing a slinky red lace dress, started the performance kneeling in what looked like a giant sandbox and busted some sexy moves, incorporating her signature belly dancing skills. Wyclef joined her onstage and the two performed the track, with Shakira — aided by some backup dancers — seductively moving her hips all the way through it.

Since its release, “Hips Don’t Lie” has become one of the bestselling singles of all time. It scored an MTV VMA and a People’s Choice Award, in addition to topping the charts in 55 countries, including the U.S.

According to Billboard, Shakira is set to appear on The Tonight Show again on May 8 for an interview and then again later in May for a performance of her 1996 song “Antología.” She starts the North American leg of her current world tour on May 13.