Rev Rock Report

Watch Slash rip solo in video for ‘Lost Boys’ musical song ‘Have to Have You’

todayOctober 14, 2025

Slash on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Welcome to Santa Carla, we have vampires and also Slash.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist lends his shredding skills to a new song called “Have to Have You,” recorded for the new Broadway musical adaptation of the ’80s cult classic The Lost Boys.

The video for “Have to Have You,” which features footage of Slash recording the track’s solo, is available on YouTube.

Speaking with Billboard, musical cast member Ali Louis Bourzgui recalls what it was like to record with the GN’R legend.

“Slash is sitting down, so chill in his chair and he pulls out his guitar and plays this absolutely insane solo, as he does, in one or two takes and is like, ‘Is that good?'” Bourzgui says. “This incredible, mathematical, insane solo.”

The Lost Boys: A New Musical is set to open at New York City’s Palace Theatre on March 27.

Somehow, The Lost Boys isn’t the only ’80s property getting a revival with some help from Slash. He’s also featured on the theme song for the new movie Deathstalker, a remake of the 1983 fantasy film of the same name.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

﻿﻿

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

