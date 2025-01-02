Watch Stewart Copeland perform drum cover of Limp Bizkit’s ‘Rollin”

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Ever wonder what it would sound like if Stewart Copeland played in Limp Bizkit?

The former Police drummer is the latest participant in the YouTube channel Drumeo‘s viral series, which challenges drummers to play along with a song they’d never heard before. For Copeland, Drumeo chose the Bizkit’s 2000 single “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle).”

Copeland delivered his version of “Rollin'” in just one take, adding that it was a “fun song to play.” Upon learning that he was playing along to a Limp Bizkit track, Copeland responded, “I like those guys in concept, I’m not that familiar with their music.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also opened up about the way he writes his drum parts, revealing that his improvisational style became an issue for the Police’s frontman, Sting.

“I actually did try very hard to make my band happy and when Stingo would have an idea for something I absolutely would listen cause he’s actually is pretty good at this stuff,” Copeland explained. “I would listen but then I’d forget, and instinct takes over and I did my best … I wasn’t being obstinate or anything when I didn’t do what he asked it was just cause I forgot.”

Stewart notes he’d go into the studio with the intention of making Sting happy, but “it didn’t last.”

“Our intentions were always really good but then that old bugaboo, that thing that used to always piss us both off, that point of conflict would always rear its ugly head, that thing known as the music,” he added.