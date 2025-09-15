AD
Watch Teddy Swims sing with Andrea Bocelli at the Vatican

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Teddy Swims and Andrea Bocelli perform during the ‘Grace For The World’ concert, Sept. 13, 2025 in Vatican City (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Grace For The World)

Teddy Swims has rocked stages all over the world, but he recently did what was probably his most unique performance to date: He sang with legendary opera star Andrea Bocelli at the Vatican.

The Sept. 13 performance in Vatican City was part of the Grace for the World live concert special, which is streaming now on Disney+. More than 250,000 people showed up in St. Peter’s Square to watch Teddy, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Pharrell Williams and more perform. It was the first time a concert took place in that location.

Teddy sang “Amazing Grace” with Bocelli, and you can see a clip of it on Instagram. He wrote, “I’m truly so honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to perform at this amazing event at the Vatican with Maestro @andreabocelliofficial nonetheless!! Such a historic evening!”

“This night was all about bringing the world together and celebrating our differences and giving God the glory!” he added. “Grace for the World! Thank you Mr. Bocelli … and all the other amazing speakers and performers, and lastly, but certainly not least, thank you Pope Leo and thank you Rome! I’m eternally grateful.”

On Instagram, you can also see a photo of Jelly Roll shaking hands with Pope Leo and performing his song “Hard Fought Hallelujah” on the special.

Grace for the World marked the Catholic Jubilee Year and the closing of the third World Meeting on Human Fraternity, a conference that focused on spiritual and cultural initiatives.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

