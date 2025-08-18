AD
Mike FM Music News

Watch the audience go wild as Shawn Mendes welcomes Niall Horan to the stage

todayAugust 18, 2025

Shawn Mendes performs at The O2 Arena in August 2025 in London (Matthew Baker/Getty Images For ABA)

Shawn Mendes thrilled fans during his show Aug. 16 at London’s O2 Arena by bringing out a special guest.

On his Instagram, you can watch video of him saying, “Everybody please welcome Mr. Niall Horan to the stage.” The audience proceeded to lose its collective mind as the former One Direction star joined Shawn to perform his 2016 solo single “This Town.” 

“I love you… and I love this guy. Take care of him,” Niall said as the song ended and he pointed to Shawn. Shawn captioned the video, “I’ll remember this for a long time. Thank you so much London.”

Shawn’s world tour will return to North America on Sept. 25. Niall, meanwhile, will return to your TV screen on Sept. 22 for season 28 of The Voice, where he’ll once again be a coach, along with Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

