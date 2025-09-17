AD
Watch the first trailer for Ozzy Osbourne doc ‘No Escape From Now’

todaySeptember 17, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction 2024/Disney/Eric McCandless

Ozzy Osbourne fans are getting their first look at the upcoming Paramount+ documentary, No Escape From Now.

The first trailer for the doc was just released and features interview clips with Ozzy, his wife Sharon Osbourne, and kids Kelly OsbourneJack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne. There are also interview clips with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

The film will focus on how the Prince of Darkness has dealt with several health issues in recent years, and will also cover his return to the stage for his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in July, which featured the original lineup of Black Sabbath. Ozzy died just over two weeks after the show, on July 22.

Footage in the trailer shows Ozzy back in the studio recording with producer Andrew Watt and Smith, as well as clips from rehearsals for the Back to the Beginning concert, and more.

In addition to the musicians featured in the trailer, the doc will also include interviews with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Slash, Metallica’s James Hetfield and Robert TrujilloTool’s Maynard James Keenan, Ozzy’s guitarist Zakk WyldeRage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and others.

No Escape From Now will premiere Oct. 7 on Paramount+.

