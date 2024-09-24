Watch the first trailer for ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’

Courtesy of Disney

Bruce Springsteen fans are getting their first preview of the upcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band with the release of the first trailer for the film, a behind-the-scenes look at the rocker’s recent tour.

“Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on earth,” Springsteen says in a voice-over. “But when the world shut down I made a promise that if we got through this I’d throw the biggest party I could.”

The trailer features archival footage of The Boss, along with highlights from the tour and interview clips from E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, manager Jon Landau and more.

“I plan on continuing until the wheels come off and for as long as the audience will follow me,” Bruce says at the end. “It’s my job.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Oct. 25.

And fans will get even more insight into The Boss when Springsteen sits down for a conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

