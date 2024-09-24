AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch the first trailer for ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’

todaySeptember 24, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Disney

Bruce Springsteen fans are getting their first preview of the upcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band with the release of the first trailer for the film, a behind-the-scenes look at the rocker’s recent tour.

“Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on earth,” Springsteen says in a voice-over. “But when the world shut down I made a promise that if we got through this I’d throw the biggest party I could.”

The trailer features archival footage of The Boss, along with highlights from the tour and interview clips from E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, manager Jon Landau and more.

“I plan on continuing until the wheels come off and for as long as the audience will follow me,” Bruce says at the end. “It’s my job.” 

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will stream on Hulu and Disney+ starting Oct. 25.

And fans will get even more insight into The Boss when Springsteen sits down for a conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets, airing Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%