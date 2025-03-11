AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch the new teaser for the upcoming documentary ‘John & Yoko: One to One’

todayMarch 11, 2025

Background
share close
AD
ABC/ANN LIMONGELLO

An official teaser has just been released for the upcoming documentary John & Yoko: One to One.

The clip features archival footage of New York in the ’70s, plus a snippet of John Lennon and Yoko Ono dancing in the park and a clip of Lennon performing the track “Cold Turkey.”

The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, follows the 18 months John and Yoko lived in New York’s Greenwich Village in the early ’70s. It culminates with the pair’s 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon’s only full-length performances after The Beatles‘ 1970 breakup. The film features never-before-seen and fully restored footage of the concert.

John & Yoko: One to One is set to open exclusively in IMAX theaters on April 11. It will eventually expand to additional theaters, and will air on HBO and stream on Max later in the year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%