AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Watch trailer for Miley Cyrus’ ‘Something Beautiful’ film, influenced by … Harrison Ford?

todayMay 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Trafalgar Releasing & Sony Music Vision

You can get another glimpse of Miley Cyrus‘ upcoming “cinematic experience” Something Beautiful right now: The official trailer has just dropped.

We see Miley in the trailer all in black with a veil, and then walking into a film studio, singing on the studio backlot, and performing onstage in a green bikini top and matching green feathered chaps. The footage is intercut with the words “a striking visual album, fueled by fantasy” and soundtracked by one of Miley’s new songs, “Easy Lover.”

The film hits theaters June 12; tickets are now on sale at MileyCyrusSomethingBeautiful.com. Ahead of the theatrical release, the movie will have its world premiere June 6 at Tribeca Festival in New York City.

On Wednesday, Miley posted a TikTok showing her rehearsing the moves you see her perform in the trailer.

Miley co-directed the film, and apparently it was going to be a lot more elaborate — until she talked to Harrison Ford about it one day. Appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, Miley explained that when she was chatting with the legendary actor, she started telling him about the project, and showed him a PDF of her concepts.

“So I show him my idea … which is performing in all the forests and at the pyramids and all these things,” she told Zane. “He goes, ‘You really want to go and set up in a forest and do what?’ He’s like, ‘You going to bring a crew?’ He’s like, ‘Looks expensive.'”

“And I came back … and I was like, ‘Guys, we’re not performing in the forest anymore. Harrison Ford made a lot of sense.'”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%