Watch trailer for Netflix’s Western minseries, ﻿’American Primeval’

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has premiered a new trailer for its upcoming Western miniseries, American Primeval.

The show stars GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin as a mother on a journey with her son across the “harsh landscape of freedom and cruelty in the American West.” The cast also includes Friday Night Lights‘ Taylor Kitsch, who plays a guide to Gilpin’s character.

Filmmaker Peter Berg, who previously worked with Kitsch on FNL, will direct. The screenplay is by The Revenant cowriter Mark L. Smith.

﻿American Primeval﻿ premieres Jan. 9.