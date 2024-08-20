AD
Watch trailer for ‘Nöthin’ But a Good Time﻿’ ’80s hair metal docuseries

todayAugust 20, 2024

Paramount+

Paramount+ has premiered the trailer for Nöthin’ But a Good Time, an upcoming docuseries about the ’80s hair metal scene.

The clip teases interviews with Poison‘s Bret Michaels, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor and comedian Steve-O as they talk about bands such as Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard and Skid Row.

“I’m honored to be part of this docuseries, named after the hit Poison song ‘Nothin’ But a Good Time,'” Michaels says in a statement. “I’m excited for viewers to take a fresh look at the fans and bands, highs and lows, and to celebrate the music and good times of the ’80s and beyond.”

He adds, “I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I did, and I can’t wait for them to have insight into some of those notoriously crazy moments!”

The three-part Nöthin’ But a Good Time ﻿premieres Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

