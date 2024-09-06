We have Miley Cyrus to thank for Paris Hilton’s musical return

Vijat Mohindra/NBC via Getty Images

If you’ve been wishing Paris Hilton would finally release a follow-up to her 2006 debut album, well, it’s finally arrived — and apparently we have Miley Cyrus to thank for it.

The album, Infinite Icon, is out now, and Paris tells People the project only got off the ground because Miley asked her to come and sing on her NBC New Year’s Eve special in December 2022.

“When Miley asked me to come on New Year’s Eve to surprise everyone and sing ‘Stars Are Blind’ with her and Sia, [it was] so magical being on stage and feeling those pop star vibes,” she tells People. Paris says the next day, while flying back to LA, Sia told her she was “born to be a pop star” and asked her why she’d never released another album.

When Paris said she’d been too busy “building my empire,” Sia offered to make the album with her — to which Paris responded, “Hell yes.” Paris says Sia sent her about 60 songs for the project, and after recording one, she realized “just how much I miss doing music.”

So, she says, she cleared her calendar and spent the next year and a half making the album. She tells People, “I’m just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do ‘Stars Are Blind’ because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album. I couldn’t be prouder of how it all turned out.”