Weekend Recap: Mountaineer’s Split Weekend

Schreiner faced a challenging weekend on the road, starting with a tough 116-100 loss to Redlands.

Despite shooting an impressive 54.8% from the field, the Mountaineers couldn’t quite keep up with Redlands’ relentless offense, which posted 116 points. The team showed grit, especially from senior Kamden Ross, who dominated with 30 points and 15 rebounds, while Dylan Mackey (18 points) and Beau Cervantes (24 points, 7-10 from three) kept the offense rolling. The team did show strong shooting efficiency, hitting 54.8% of their shots and 87.5% from the free-throw line, but turnovers proved costly. Despite their efforts, the team couldn’t slow down Redlands’ transition game and fell short.

Despite the tough loss to Redlands, the team showed resilience and determination to take the win in the second game over Occidental 95-82.

The Schreiner squad bounced back in a big way on Saturday. The offense was efficient once again, shooting 50.7% from the field and 44% from three-point range. Kamden Ross continued his strong play with 25 points and 18 rebounds, dominating the glass and giving Schreiner an edge in second-chance points. Beau Cervantes was red-hot from deep, finishing with 30 points on 8-9 shooting from beyond the arc, and Dylan Mackey added another solid performance with 23 points and 13 assists, dishing out a career-high in assists and keeping the offense humming.

The team’s defense also showed improvement, forcing 15 turnovers while limiting Occidental to just 82 points. The bench contributed with efficient minutes, notably Noah Drenth (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Charley Reado (3 points). The victory was a much-needed confidence booster heading into the rest of the season.