AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic extends Bigger & Weirder tour into 2026

todayNovember 17, 2025

Background
share close
AD
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic tour admat (courtesy of Live Nation)

“Weird Al” Yankovic has added a new 2026 leg to his successful Bigger & Weirder tour.

Originally launched in 2025, the tour had Weird Al playing 75 shows across 67 cities to over 500,000 fans. The new leg has him playing 90 North American cities, beginning May 26 in Hollywood, Florida, and wrapping Oct. 17 in Milwaukee.

“We did 75 shows this year, and the fans weren’t sick of us yet,” Weird Al explained, “so we’re just going to keep on touring until they are!”

Weird Al revealed the tour news with a video spoofing the Star Wars scene where the mask is lowered down on Darth Vader’s head. In his clip, Weird Al’s signature curly hair is slowly lowered onto his apparent bald head. He also uses “The Force” to get a stagehand to bring him boysenberry doughnuts.

A complete list of dates can be found at WeirdAl.com. An artist presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%