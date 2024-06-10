AD
“Welcome back”: Apple TV+ sizzle reel teases second season of ‘Severance’ and more

todayJune 10, 2024

Apple TV+ dropped a sizzle reel Monday of all its upcoming projects for the new season, including the first look at the return of the streamer’s acclaimed Severance.

“Welcome back,” Tramell Tillman‘s Milchick says to Adam Scott‘s Mark as the latter enters Lumon Industries once again. Milchick is holding blue helium balloons with what looks like Mark’s face on them for the occasion. “Been a minute,” he continues.

Other projects teased include Presumed Innocent, the series starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which debuts on June 12; Fly Me to the Moon, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, coming to theaters July 12; and the Natalie Portman-led limited mystery series Lady in the Lake, which debuts on July 19.

Wolfs, the new George Clooney and Brad Pitt film two-hander, is also glimpsed ahead of its Sept. 20 theatrical premiere, as is Matt Damon and Casey Affleck‘s The Instigators (premiering Aug. 6).

The acclaimed series Pachinko is coming back, according to the trailer, as well as a second season of the sci-fi series Silo, the dramedy Shrinking and the spy drama Slow Horses.

