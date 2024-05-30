Welcome to New York: Ultimate Taylor Swift NYC tour guide wanted

Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Taylor Swift will never walk Cornelia Street again, but her fans probably will when they embark on the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide of New York City application.

GetYourGuide has put out the call to find the ultimate fan to lead an immersive Taylor-inspired tour through New York. The company is also searching for a fan to lead a similar tour in London.

“Taylor Swift famously wrote a song called ‘Welcome to New York,’ along with dozens of other songs that mention New York and London by name; her love for both cities has really whet tourists’ appetites for Taylor Swift-inspired tours of both,” GetYourGuide’s Madison Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski said fans want to see these cities through Taylor’s romantic eyes and that an ultimate Swiftie is the ideal applicant for the position.

“Someone who can ensure that fans feel welcomed to New York — and London — as if Taylor herself has been waiting for them, to take them along a highly personalized tour of her favorite spots,” Pietrowski said.

To apply, job applicants can post a video to Instagram or TikTok sharing the reasons why they should be the Ultimate Swiftie Tour Guide, before tagging @GetYourGuide and #UltimateSwiftieGuide. Those moving on to the second round will receive a DM, in which they’ll be invited to submit a formal application.

So which spots can fans expect to see on the tour? Other than Cornelia Street, they’ll likely channel her folklore song “cardigan” as they explore The High Line. Perhaps they’ll stop by Lovers of Today, rumored to be the “dive bar on the East Side” from her song “delicate,” before ending the tour by sitting on a bench in Coney Island à la the eponymous evermore ballad.