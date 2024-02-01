AD
Welcome to the “cheap” seats: Super Bowl’s nosebleeds going for $5,600

todayFebruary 1, 2024

Getty Images

If you want to catch the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, you’re in luck.

Well, if you’ve got at least $5,600 on you and you’re not prone to nosebleeds, that is.

That’s the going rate for the cheapest seat for the matchup between Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend’s team and those other guys, according to online ticket resource Gametime.

By contrast, the priciest single ticket on the field will run you more than $35,000 as of Thursday morning — but that gives you prime, 50-yard views of Travis Kelce, the halftime show starring Usher and, if it’s still important to you, the big game itself.

Parents of Swifties, good luck trying to talk your kids down from not going.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

