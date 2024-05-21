AD
Business News

Wendy’s launches $3 English muffin breakfast combo amid soaring prices in fast food

todayMay 21, 2024

(NEW YORK) — Wendy’s is enticing its customers with a new deal amid increased prices at fast food chains.

Beginning Monday, May 20, customers can get a breakfast combination deal from Wendy’s for only $3, according to a press release from the chain.

The meal combo includes a small portion of seasoned potatoes and a choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin, the release added.

Wendy’s did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Earlier this month, Wendy’s competitor McDonald’s announced that it would be launching a new $5 value meal that will hit the menu this summer.

The upcoming promotion offers four items including a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, small soft drink and four-piece Chicken McNuggets for just $5, beginning June 25 for a limited time, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

“We know how much it means to our customers when McDonald’s offers meaningful value and communicates it through national advertising. That’s been true since our very beginning and never more important than it is today,” the company said in an emailed statement to ABC News.

The new deals from the chains came amid complaints over surging fast food prices prompting consumers to express their frustration on social media.

Colleen Pipes, whose video went viral after she spent $14 on a fast food order, told ABC News, “I joked that this was fine dining now, because I might as well go at a sit down restaurant and be served [to] pay those type of prices.”

In March, fast food prices were 33% higher compared to 2019, according to the Department of Labor, while grocery prices were up 26%.

