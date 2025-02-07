AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

What Brett Young’s ‘Tastes Like You’ is really about

todayFebruary 7, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

Brett Young has dropped a new breakup track, “Tastes Like You.”

Co-written by Brett, it tells the tale of a guy who can’t shake off signs and memories of his old flame.

“And it tastes like/ Kentucky bourbon on your lips/ Fingers laced behind my neck/ The way my name rolled off your kiss/ Still gets me/ Burnin’ like Mulholland nights/ Kissin’ salt air off your skin/ Parked above the city lights
How do I/ I go there with somebody new/ Can’t even have a drink or two/ It doesn’t matter what I do/ It still tastes like you,” Brett broods in the chorus. 

“‘Tastes Like You’ is about not being able to get over somebody after a breakup because they are attached to all of your favorite things,” the singer explains. “They are in every place and every thing.”

Brett’s stripped-down Back To Basics World Tour kicks off Thursday, Feb. 13, in Springfield, Illinois. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to brettyoungmusic.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%